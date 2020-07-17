Bollywood Hungama

Urvashi Rautela charging Rs. 7 crore for Virgin Bhanupriya a hoax?

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

One doesn’t know where the story of Urvashi Rautela getting Rs 7 crores for her new online film Virgin Bhanupriya comes from. Certainly not from the film’s producers. Sorry to say, this is fake news, manufactured by those who stand to gain from spreading such rumours of fee(l) goodness.

We asked sources close to the film and they couldn’t stop laughing. “7 crores for Ms Rautela? That sounds more like the budget of the film than her fee. No seriously, her fee is a fraction of that amount.”

Another source from the trade describes this as the film industry’s Inflated Fee Syndrome. “Plant stories of getting unimaginable amounts of remuneration hoping some of it will stick.”

