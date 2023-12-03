Kriti Sanon has taken legal action against ‘false’ news reports that she promoted trading platforms during her appearance on Koffee With Karan 8.

In a recent statement, Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon vehemently denied reports that she endorsed trading platforms while appearing on Karan Johar's popular chat show, Koffee With Karan 8. Terming the articles as "completely fake and false," Kriti clarified that she has never spoken about any trading platforms on the show.

Kriti Sanon slams "Fake" claims about promoting trading platforms on Koffee With Karan 8; takes legal action

"I have taken legal action against such false articles and reports and issued a legal notice," Kriti asserted in her statement. She urged her fans and followers to be cautious against such defamatory reports.

The Mimi actress’s clarification comes amidst a surge of online articles alleging that she had promoted trading platforms during her Koffee With Karan 8 appearance. Reportedly, she will appear on the show with Janhvi Kapoor.

Coming to the professional front, the 33-year-old actress was last seen in Ganapath - A Hero Is Born, directed by Vikas Bahl. The film did not perform well at the box office. However, Sanon has some exciting projects in her kitty.

She will be next seen sharing the screen with Shahid Kapoor, marking her first collaboration. The untitled romantic flick is slated to release on February 9, 2024. In addition to this, she will also play the lead in an Ektaa Kapoor film, The Crew, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu. Meanwhile, she will debut as a producer in a forthcoming movie, Do Patti.

