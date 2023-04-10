Uorfi Javed, who is not only known for her bold fashion sense but also for speaking her heart out, reacted to wonderful praises that were showered on her by fashionista Kareena Kapoor Khan. While the latter’s cousin Ranbir Kapoor termed Uorfi’s fashion sense as ‘bad taste’, Uorfi reacted to it adding that she doesn’t care about the Rockstar actor’s opinion when a superstar like Kareena accepted and praised her fashion and style.

Uorfi Javed asks ‘what is Ranbir Kapoor ki aukad’ after Kareena Kapoor Khan appreciates her fashion sense

In a recent interview with Humans of Bombay, influencer and reality show star Uorfi Javed opened up about how she reacted to Kareena Kapoor Khan talking about her fashion sense. Uorfi said, “I was blown away, I couldn't believe it at first. Mujhe laga ye mazak ho raha hai. Usne kuch bura kaha hai and ye log mazak kar rhe hain mere sath ki acha keh dia hai (I thought it was a joke. I believed that she may have criticised my outfits and people were fooling me by saying calling it as ‘appreciation’). But then when I saw the clip, uss din mujhe laga maine kuch achieve kiya hai life mein (that day I realised that I have achieved something in life).”

She further went on to address the ‘bad taste’ comment of Ranbir Kapoor saying, “Woh jo gum tha ki Ranbir Kapoor ne bola ‘bad taste,' maine bola ‘bhaad main jaaye Ranbir Kapoor. Kareena Kapoor ne meri tarif kar di hai fir kya hai Ranbir ki aukat. ((I was upset about Ranbir's comment but then after Kareena's compliment, I was like ‘Ranbir can go to hell' If Kareena has likes it, then Ranbir is nothing in front of that.) After she praised me, I don't need anyone's validation or anything.”

For the unversed, Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked about Uorfi’s fashion recently and the actress appreciated the Bigg Boss star for his bold sense of style. She had said, “I am not as gutsy as Uorfi but I feel it's extremely brave and extremely gutsy. Fashion is all about expression and freedom of speech. I think that the confidence with which she pulls it off, I think she looks really cool and amazing. The fact that she does exactly as she wants, that's what fashion is all about – when you are comfortable in your own skin and do exactly as you, please. I just love the confidence. I am a confident girl so I am all for confidence. I just love her confidence and the way she walks. Hats off.”

On the other hand, recalling the Ranbir Kapoor comment on the show What Women Want, the actor was shown a photo based on which he was to respond whether it is in ‘good taste’ or ‘not’. When he was shown a photo featuring Uorfi’s style (without her face), the actor did guess it to be a picture of Uorfi’s but branded it in ‘bad taste’, which did not go down well with the digital star.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan calls Uorfii Javed “gutsy”; says, “I feel it’s extremely brave”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.