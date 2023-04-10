Being the foremost destination for all things entertainment, Bollywood Hungama kicked off its 25 years celebration with the maiden edition of Bollywood Hungama Style Icons 2023. The media giant has maintained a standard of reportage in terms of celebrities, films, music, lifestyle, television and international content. The first edition of the award show honoured notable names from the entertainment industry who continue to leave an impact in the fashion and lifestyle industries. The who’s who of the industry were in attendance at the event.

Bollywood Hungama’s maiden edition of BH Style Icons 2023 trends at No. 3 in India on Twitter

While celebrities were having a gala time, the hashtag for BH Style Icons 2023 #BHStyleIcons trended on Twitter at No. 3 in India. The event took place on March 24, 2023, at JW Marriott with celebrities bringing their best A-game to the pink carpet.

The event was hosted by Sophie Choudry and Maniesh Paul. Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Bindu, Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Jayantilal Gada, Rajkummar Rao, among many other stars were in attendance.

Talking about BH Style Icons 2023, the award show has brought shining stars of the entertainment industry for a night full of fun, glamour and entertainment; Rohit Shetty, Anil Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar, Neeti Mohan, Raveena Tandon, Madhur Bhandarkar, and Shriya Saran, to name a few. The maiden edition of the awards presented by Bollywood Hungama, curated and directed by Cinema Waale Film and Television Productions LLP & produced by Across Media Solutions featured a dazzling celebration of glitz, glamour, and entertainment that took place on March 24, 2023, at J W Marriott, Juhu in Mumbai.

