United Nations appoints Dia Mirza as advocate of Sustainable Development Goals

As the United Nations Goodwill ambassador for the environment, Dia Mirza has always been vocal about the importance of having an eco-friendly lifestyle and has also campaigned for the cause on more than one occasion. Today, the United Nations has commissioned Mirza as the advocate of Sustainable Development Goals alongside respected and renowned individuals like Founder and Executive Chairman of the Alibaba Group – Mr. Jack Ma, Actor Forest Whitaker, Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Prime Minister of Norway – Ms Erna Solberg, President of Ghana – Mr. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo amongst others.

The announcement was made this morning by the Secretary General of the United Nations adding that Mirza’s role will entail raising awareness, inspiring greater ambition and pushing for faster action on the SDGs. These responsibilities will help accelerate the United Nations’ objective of achieving the SDGs by 2030.

Speaking of the honour that she has received, Dia Mirza said, “I am deeply honoured and consider it a privilege to be appointed the UN Secretary General’s Advocate of Sustainable Development Goals. I will strive to convey the importance of achieving sustainable development through all mediums and platforms I have access to. While every single sustainable development goal is critical, none of the rest will be achievable if we collectively do not recognize the interconnectedness between people and environment. Our health and well-being are connected to the environment and when we harm the environment, we actually harm ourselves. As an advocate for the environment my efforts will be focused on environmental protection, human and child rights. This opportunity will enable me to build partnerships and work alongside great global influencers and I truly hope to be a part of much needed change.”

Dia Mirza has been an environmental change maker and works with various organizations in the likes of Wildlife Trust of India, Sanctuary Asia and Save the Children to use her position to reach maximum people in the country.