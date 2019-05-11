THIS is Ananya Panday’s favorite gift from Alia Bhatt in Student Of The Year!

Ananya Panday has been getting a lot of appreciation for her debut performance in Student Of The Year 2. Many of them have been saying that she truly is a natural artiste. The movie released yesterday and has been garnering a lot of love from the audiences and the critics alike. SOTY 2 also stars Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, and Aditya Seal in pivotal roles and has managed to make quite a good number on its opening day at the box office. Before its opening day, Ananya was busy promoting the film, not to mention she thoroughly enjoyed her time doing that.

In one such interview with a leading magazine, Ananya Panday was enquired about a whole lot of things in her life so that the fans can get a better understanding of this rising star. When asked about her favorite thing in her wardrobe, she said that she received a yellow Jimmy Choo bag that Alia Bhatt had used in Student Of The Year. While she did not receive it directly, it was given to her by her best friend, Suhana Khan, who got it from Karan Johar. She says it is one of her most prized possessions.

We can’t wait to see her flaunt it the next time she steps out! Apart from Student Of The Year 2, Ananya will also be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. The movie went on floors a few weeks ago.

