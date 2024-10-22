In a recent development regarding the ongoing Salman Khan death threat case, the unidentified individual responsible for sending a Rs 5 crores extortion message to the Mumbai traffic police has issued an apology. The message, which demanded the payment to allegedly settle an enmity between actor Salman Khan and gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, was sent on October 17. The individual has now claimed that the message was sent "by mistake."

Unidentified man in Salman Khan extortion case apologises for “Mistaken” Rs 5 crores demand: Reports

Details of the Threat and the Apology

Reportedly, the threatening message, initially believed to have been sent by a member of the Bishnoi gang, warned that Salman Khan’s fate would be worse than that of former MLA Baba Siddiqui, who was recently murdered. The message shocked authorities and the public alike, prompting swift action by the police.

However, shortly after sending the extortion demand, the same individual sent a follow-up message apologising for the initial threat. According to this person, the message was a mistake, and they expressed regret for the entire incident. Despite the apology, the police are not taking the situation lightly.

Police Investigation and Origin of the Message

The Mumbai police are actively investigating the case and have traced the message's origin to Jharkhand. A police team has been dispatched to the state to locate the sender and determine their motives. Given the seriousness of the situation, authorities remain vigilant, especially since this is not the first time Salman Khan has been involved in such threats.

A police officer handling the case emphasized the importance of fully understanding the intentions behind the threat, despite the apology. “We are treating this as a serious matter and will leave no stone unturned in identifying and questioning the individual responsible for sending the messages.”

Salman Khan's History with Threats

This is not the first time Salman Khan has been targeted with such threats. His past disputes with criminal elements, particularly the Bishnoi gang, have made him a frequent target for extortion demands and threats. In recent years, law enforcement has been on high alert whenever his name surfaces in such cases.

Authorities are investigating whether the sender has any ties to the Bishnoi gang or if the message was indeed sent unintentionally, as claimed. Depending on their findings, the police may take further action.

