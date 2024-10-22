The satellite and music rights for the eagerly awaited Pushpa 2: The Rule have been sold for a staggering Rs 425 crores, setting new records in the non-theatrical rights segment. This remarkable achievement includes Rs 85 crores for satellite rights and Rs 65 crores for music rights, with T Series securing the music distribution rights.

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 satellite and music rights sold for Rs 425 crores; T Series secures music rights for Rs 65 crores

The astronomical figure for non-theatrical rights demonstrates the immense confidence broadcasters and music labels have in the sequel to the blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. The deal has contributed significantly to the film's total pre-release business of Rs 1085 crores, marking it as one of the most profitable film deals in Indian cinema history even before its theatrical release.

The satellite rights deal, valued at Rs 85 crores, represents a substantial increase from typical industry standards, reflecting the tremendous anticipation surrounding Allu Arjun's return as Pushparaj. The actor's recent National Award win has further amplified the film's market value, leading to these record-breaking figures.

The music rights, secured for Rs 65 crores, mark another milestone in the film's pre-release business. T Series, known for its market leadership in the Indian music industry, will handle the film's musical portfolio, building on the massive success of the first film's soundtrack.

The film, slated for release on December 6, 2024, has already demonstrated its pan-Indian appeal with strong pre-release figures across different regions. The theatrical rights alone have accumulated Rs 640 crores, with significant contributions from various markets: Rs 220 crores from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Rs 200 crores from the North, and Rs 140 crores from overseas markets.

Directed by Sukumar and featuring a stellar cast including Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil alongside Allu Arjun, Pushpa 2: The Rule is positioned to become one of the biggest releases of 2024, setting new standards for the Indian film industry's business model.

