The fans who were waiting for an epic crossover of Bajirao Singham and Chulbul Pandey in Singham Again are likely to be disappointed as destiny has taken away the biggest moment of 2024. While Salman Khan was all set to shoot for his Singham Again cameo on Monday, October 14, 2024, the shoot was canceled owing to the demise of Baba Siddiqui.

"The one-day shoot was scheduled to take place at Golden Tobacco in Mumbai, however, owing to the sudden demise of Baba Siddiqui, the shoot was canceled. Rohit and Ajay then had discussions internally and felt that it would be insensitive to request Salman Khan to shoot amid all the controversy. The duo was racing against time to submit their film to the censors, and have decided to submit the film without the appearance of Salman Khan," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

The source further added that there is a possibility of a backshot of Chulbul Pandey in the post-credit scene, however, we are not sure if that idea has made it to the final shot or not. "Shooting with Salman, just a day or two after the death of Baba Siddiqui was insensitive. And Rohit had to submit Singham Again to the censors by Friday - October 18. That's when they took the tough call to move on and respect the privacy of Salman Khan," the source told us further.

For those unaware, Salman Khan had agreed to do a cameo in Singham Again out of his love of Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty, however, the situation took a major U-Turn, eventually scrapping the shoot plans. If we now get a backshot of Chulbul Pandey or not - is something to discover on big screen on Diwali.

