BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Kritika Kamra launches fashion initiative to empower local artisans of Chanderi

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Actress Kritika Kamra has now ventured into the world of helping revive local arts and helping local artisan communities from Madhya Pradesh with a heartfelt mission. Together with her mother, Kritika has started a fashion initiative called Cinnabar that empowers local artisans from her hometown of Chanderi, a region celebrated for its handloom art.

Kritika was visiting Chanderi when she realized the hard work of these artisans and wanted to do something to extend support to them. With this motive in mind, she started the fashion initiative to promote traditional Chanderi handloom work but also gave a platform for local weavers to showcase their exceptional craftsmanship. The actress and her mother have provided these artisans with an opportunity to work with them, helping to preserve their skills while providing them with sustainable livelihoods.

Commenting on this Kritika Kamra said, "Chanderi has always been known for its exquisite handloom art, and growing up in this town, I have immense respect for the artisans who keep this craft alive. Starting this initiative with my mother was a way to honor that tradition while also giving back to our community. We wanted to create a platform where these talented artisans could showcase their work to the world. It's more than just a business for us—it's a way to empower our people by providing them with opportunities and a sense of pride in their craft."

Through this initiative, Kritika aims to celebrate the rich heritage of Chanderi while also supporting the local economy. The actress hopes that this will not only contribute to the growth of traditional art forms but also inspire others to recognize and uplift artisans from their communities.

Also Read: Kritika Kamra urges men to address sexism in Prime Video’s Maitri conversation; says, “There’s a thin line between complimenting and objectifying”

