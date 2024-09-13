comscore
Udta Punjab duo Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh reunite for Jigra after 'Ikk Kudi' song, tease fans with new photo

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Udta Punjab duo Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh reunite for Jigra after ‘Ikk Kudi’ song, tease fans with new photo

Starring Vedang Raina alongside Alia Bhatt, the film will release on October 11 in cinemas.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The anticipation is building as the dynamic duo of Diljit Dosanjh and Alia Bhatt announce their reunion for the upcoming film, Jigra. This marks their second collaboration after their critically acclaimed performance in Udta Punjab in 2016.

Udta Punjab, a gritty drama exploring drug abuse in Punjab, showcased Dosanjh and Bhatt's remarkable performances. Beyond their acting prowess, Dosanjh and Bhatt have also showcased their musical abilities. Dosanjh, a popular Punjabi singer and actor, has enthralled audiences with his soulful voice and infectious energy. Bhatt, while primarily known for her acting, has also dabbled in singing, lending her voice to several Bollywood tracks. In Udta Punjab, they even collaborated on the popular song 'Ikk Kudi'.

The announcement of their reunion in Jigra has sent fans into a frenzy. The anticipation is palpable as audiences eagerly await details about it. Sharing a photo from the set of what everyone is assuming to be a music video for the first song, the writing on the chair teased their previous song collaboration. Alia captioned the post, "chairs say it all @diljitdosanjh #Jigra in cinemas 11th October." Their previous musical collaboration, 'Ikk Kudi,' resonated deeply with audiences.

The teaser trailer for Jigra has already ignited excitement, showcasing the sibling chemistry between Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina. Under the helm of director Vasan Bala, Jigra is a collaborative effort by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, and Somen Mishra.

Presented by Viacom 18 Studios, Dharma Productions, and Eternal Sunshine Productions, Jigra is scheduled to hit theaters on October 11 in cinemas.

