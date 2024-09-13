Photos of Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman and his family standing beside their new acquisition have been circulating online.

Actor Shekhar Suman has once again added to his impressive collection of high-end vehicles. The actor recently took delivery of a brand-new Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet. The stylish convertible, priced at a whopping Rs. 1.1 crore, joins Suman's growing fleet of luxury cars.

The CLE Cabriolet, a two-door convertible powered by a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine, offers a thrilling driving experience. Its impressive acceleration, capable of reaching 100 km/h in just 6.6 seconds, is sure to satisfy even the most discerning automotive enthusiast.

Photos of Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman and his family standing beside their new acquisition have been circulating online. The actor appears to have had the convertible delivered to his Mumbai residence. The CLE Cabriolet, unveiled globally in July and launched in India earlier this month, is currently only available in convertible form.

This latest addition to his collection joins a lineup that already includes several other luxury vehicles. Last year, on his wedding anniversary, Suman surprised his wife with a brand-new BMW i7, a luxurious electric sedan. Just a few months earlier, he had gifted his actor son, Adhyayan Suman, a brand-new Audi Q8 e-tron electric SUV.

On the work front, Shekhar Suman was recently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

