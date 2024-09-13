The festival will close with Gandhi Talks by Kishor P. Belekar, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Aditi Rao Hydari, offering a thought-provoking exploration of the Mahatma's lega.

Shabana Azmi’s 50-year career to be honoured at IFFSA 2024; Boman Irani-Avinash Tiwary’s The Mehta Boys to open the festival

The International Film Festival of South Asia (IFFSA) Toronto gears up for its 13th edition, promising a dazzling ten-day immersion into the vibrant world of South Asian cinema. From October 10th to the 20th, 2024, the festival will be a cinematic extravaganza, showcasing a stellar lineup of premieres, special events, and tributes to legendary actors and filmmakers.

Shabana Azmi’s 50-year career to be honoured at IFFSA 2024; Boman Irani-Avinash Tiwary’s The Mehta Boys to open the festival

This year, IFFSA Toronto takes immense pride in honouring the remarkable 50-year career of Shabana Azmi, a true icon of Indian cinema. A special tribute program will be dedicated to her, featuring a screening of the classic film Mandi by Shyam Benegal. Fans can also look forward to an exclusive masterclass led by the acclaimed actress, offering insights into her illustrious journey. Furthermore, a musical celebration titled Shab-e-Sur will be held in her honour, accompanied by a special dinner hosted by Turkish Airlines.

The festival opens with a bang with the Canadian premiere of Boman Irani's highly anticipated film The Mehta Boys. Co-written by the Oscar-winning Alexander Dinelaris Jr., the film promises a captivating experience. Following the opening night, Imtiaz Ali, another esteemed guest, will take center stage with a special screening of his blockbuster film Amar Singh Chamkila. This event will be followed by a masterclass from the director and a special Chamkila Night, a musical tribute to the legendary artist who inspired the film.

Cinephiles can look forward to the Cannes Grand Prix winner All We Imagine as Light by Payal Kapadia. Madhumita's Kaalidhar Laapata featuring Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur promises a captivating story. Additionally, the festival will showcase Padatik by Srijit Mukherji, A House Named Shahana by Leesa Gazi, and Little Thomas by Kaushal Oza.

The festival will close with Gandhi Talks by Kishor P. Belekar, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Aditi Rao Hydari, offering a thought-provoking exploration of the Mahatma's legacy.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.