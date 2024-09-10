Earlier this week, the respected beauty brand announced the actress as their global ambassador who has joined Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

In a landmark moment for both Indian cinema and global beauty, Alia Bhatt is set to make her grand debut as the Global Brand Ambassador for L'Oréal Paris at Paris Fashion Week 2024. Alia will walk the runway at the highly anticipated Le Défilé L'Oréal Paris on September 24 at the prestigious Place de l'Opéra.

For the seventh time since 2017, Le De?file? "Walk Your Worth" will celebrate women's empowerment, inclusion, and sisterhood, as well as the synergy between state-of-the-art beauty expertise and fashion. This year's runway theme, 'Walk Your Worth,' will display a synergy between cutting-edge fashion and beauty, promoting self-worth and solidarity among women worldwide.

Alia Bhatt's participation in this monumental event not only highlights her as a global icon but also aligns with L'Oréal Paris' mission of empowering women to embrace their individuality and strength. She will be joined by brand's diverse and inclusive line up of international ambassadors including Aishwarya Rai, Leïla Bekhti, Marie Bochet, Cindy Bruna, Viola Davis, Jane Fonda, Luma Grothe, Kendall Jenner, Liya Kebede, Aja Naomi King, Eva Longoria, Andie MacDowell, Bebe Vio and Yseult.

Alia Bhatt will be wearing the iconic 'Worth It' lipstick shade from the L'Oréal Paris' Infallible Matte Resistance Lipstick Collection. The brand has maintained that this bold, nude hue will not only elevate Alia's runway look but also emphasize L'Oréal Paris' message that every woman is 'worth it'-strong, confident, and unapologetically herself.

"Firsts are always special, and I am deeply honoured to walk for Le Défilé with L'Oréal Paris at Paris Fashion Week. Being among such inspiring, powerful and confident women is such a moment of pride for me and I can't wait to join them at this platform that celebrates sisterhood and empowerment,” said Alia Bhatt, Global Ambassador, L'Oréal Paris.

Dario Zizzi, General Manager, L'Oréal Paris, elaborated on the significance of the event, and shared, "We are thrilled to have Alia Bhatt make her Paris Fashion Week debut as a Global Brand Ambassador for L'Oréal Paris. Alia epitomizes the core values of the brand- worth, empowerment & courage. Our goal at L'Oréal Paris is not just to create accessible beauty but also to foster a space where every woman feels celebrated and seen. Alia's presence at Le Défilé L'Oréal Paris shows our commitment to creating a more empowering beauty experience for women everywhere."

In a strategic move this year, Myntra Beauty will serve as the official beauty partner for Le Défilé L'Oréal Paris. Speaking on the momentous occasion, Sharon Pais, Chief Business Officer, Myntra, added, “Myntra is proud to be L'Oréal Paris' official beauty partner for Paris Fashion Week 2024. This strategic collaboration allows Myntra to bring global beauty trends to Indian consumers, giving them a front row seat at the Fashion Week, from wherever they are. By offering special access to recreate fresh-off-the-runway looks, we hope to empower our consumers to express themselves uniquely. This aligns with our commitment to making the best of beauty available to everyone. We are also thrilled to see Alia Bhatt's debut at this iconic event, showcasing empowerment, which is innate to Myntra's DNA.”

The prestigious Place de l'Opéra will be transformed into an open-air runway, accessible to all, turning the exclusive Parisian venue inside out.

