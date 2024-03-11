Not too long ago the wedding invite of Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat found its way online and went viral on the platform. While fans and loved ones of the couple are excited to see this much-in-love actors tie the knot, we at Bollywood Hungama have got some more exclusive information about their wedding venue. The couple will be getting married in a traditional Indian ceremony amid friends and family in ITC Grand Bharat located in Manesar, Delhi NCR.

EXCLUSIVE: Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda to tie the knot at ITC Grand Bharat in Manesar

The grand resort features a palatial architecture and is a property sprawling across 300 acres with manicured landscapes and peacocks, situated in the ancient Aravalli Range. The resort offers 4 presidential villas and 100 deluxe suites along with private pools, along with South Asia’s only 27-hole signature Jack Nicklaus Golf Course, elaborate culinary experiences, conferencing facilities, and luxurious spa services, making it a perfect location for destination weddings. Blending sophistication with comfort, this resort is expected to provide an exclusive and charming atmosphere. Interestingly, this also makes them the first celebrity couple to host their wedding at ITC Grand Bharat.

For the unversed, both Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda were born and raised in Delhi NCR and since their families reside around the location, we hear that the couple opted for this venue. It is being said that the couple will also be hosting their pre-wedding celebrations in the same location.

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda, who met on the sets of their film Pagalpanti and fell in love, is expected to have gotten engaged earlier this year as pictures of the actress sporting a ring went viral. The couple announced their relationship on social media and since then have always shared special posts which they dedicated to their love.

