Ranbir Kapoor has candidly addressed the polarizing response to his recent blockbuster, Animal. The film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, ignited a fierce debate upon its release, with critics and audiences divided over its portrayal of masculinity and violence. In the latest episode of “People by WTF,” host Nikhil Kamath engages in a conversation with Ranbir Kapoor. Kapoor delves deep into his personal and professional life, discussing milestones, challenges, and the surprising commonalities between him and Kamath.

Ranbir Kapoor BREAKS SILENCE on backlash for Animal for the first time; social media calling it ‘misogynistic’: “People from the film industry told me they were disappointed in me”

In the interview, Kapoor revealed the emotional toll the film's aftermath has taken on him. While Animal emerged as a massive commercial success, solidifying Kapoor’s position as a leading Bollywood star, the film's content drew significant criticism, particularly regarding its depiction of women.

“I was scared when I first heard the story,” Kapoor admitted. The actor explained that he was eager to break free from his "good boy" image and that Animal offered a chance to showcase a different facet of his acting abilities. However, the film's controversial themes led to a mixed reception, with some praising Kapoor's performance while others vehemently criticized the film's overall tone. When the host said that society shouldn’t derive morality from the movies, Ranbir agreed and said, “That was the intention, but it was misconstrued.”

“Social media played havoc. They needed something to talk about, so they really went to town claiming it was a misogynistic film. What happens is that the hard work that you put in… I know the director had made Kabir Singh, which also faced the same thing, the hard work gets diminished. Because it gets this tag, which isn’t true, the perception stayed with this film. So, the general public will speak very fondly about the film, but there are many people I meet, who tell me, ‘You shouldn’t have done this film, we are so disappointed in you’,” Kapoor said.

The backlash against Animal extended beyond the general public. Kapoor revealed that he faced disappointment from within the industry, with several colleagues expressing their disapproval of his choice. "A lot of people from the film industry told me they were disappointed in me," he shared. “I quietly apologize and say, ‘Sorry I won’t do it next time.’ I don’t really agree with them, but I am in that phase of my life I don’t argue with anyone. If you don’t like my work, I will say I am sorry, I will try harder next time,” he added.

Despite the controversies, Kapoor remains convinced that Animal was the right film at the right time for his career. It pushed him out of his comfort zone and revitalized his image. “I had always been following a career path where I was doing good roles, trying to give good social messages, play the ‘good boy’ basically, the coming-of-age romantic image that I had. So, I found this very bold, adult-rated. I was scared that maybe the audience will not accept me. When the film was released, even though it did amazing numbers and we got a lot of love, there is a big audience which found the film misogynist and wrong, in some way,” the actor said.

When asked if the film were to be offered to him today and whether he would do it, he added, “I was stagnating and hitting a saturation point in my career. I was called the ‘next superstar’ for a very long time–and I am not saying I am that today, because unless you have those continuous blockbuster films, you can’t be called a superstar–but Animal was the correct film at the right time, to take another step up. Because I had been flatlining in the same status, so that was very important for me, for my confidence, to shift from a boy to a man in some ways.”

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also starred Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri.

