For the past one week, media has been abuzz with reports regarding the suicide of Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul actress Tunisha Sharma, which was followed by the arrest of her ex-boyfriend and co-actor Sheezan Khan. After the families of the victim and the accused addressed the media regarding their respective children, many of their co-actors too have spoken about their opinion regarding the issue. The latest one to talk about the matter is Uorfi Javed who posted a long note on social media, a day go, not only addressing the issue but also requesting females to give away their life for anyone.

Tunisha Sharma death row: Uorfi Javed says Sheezan Khan might have ‘cheated on her but can’t blame him for her death’

Uorfi Javed took to her social media to share a long note regarding the issue on her Instagram story saying, “My 2 cents on Tunisha’s case, yes he might be wrong, he might have cheated on her but we cannot blame him for her death. You absolutely cannot make someone stay with you who doesn’t want to stay. Girls no one I REPEAT NO ONE is worth giving up your precious life. Sometimes it might just seem like the end of the world but trust me it’s not. Think about the people who love you or just try loving yourself a bit harder. Be your own hero. Please give time some time. Even after suicide the suffering doesn’t end, the ones that are left behind suffer even more.”

The statement comes after the Sharma family claimed that Sheezan Khan had cheated on Tunisha Sharma, which led to her suicide. The actress committed suicide by hanging herself in the makeup van on the sets of the ongoing show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul which also featured Khan in the male lead. As per statements given to the officials, it seems that the actor had spoken to the late actress fifteen minutes before her demise.

