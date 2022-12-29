Television actress Tunisha Sharma, who was starring as Shehzaadi Mariam in Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul TV show, allegedly died by suicide on December 24 on the sets of the fantasy-themed show at Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district. The actress was only 20. Her last rites were conducted on Tuesday, December 27 in presence of her family, friends and industry colleagues. Her co-actor Sheezan Khan has been arrested in alleged abetment to suicide case. They reportedly broke up 15 days before the incident took place.

Tunisha Sharma Death: Arrested Sheezan Khan allegedly deleted WhatsApp chats another ex-girlfriend

The police said that Sheezan Khan was talking to another woman, who was his ex-girlfriend, on WhatsApp but later deleted all his chats with her. As per the NDTV report, the police found “250 pages of WhatsApp chats from Sheezan's mobile phone which will be studied and further analyzed. The cops have written to WhatsApp to retrieve all of Sheezan's chats with his another ex-girlfriend and are probing why he deleted the messages.”

Following her death on December 24, Tunisha Sharma’s mother filed a complaint against Sheezan Khan for alleged abetment to suicide. The actor has been sent to judicial custody following his arrest as the investigation is underway. It is being reported that the two actors were in a relationship and that they had broken up 15 days ago. Tunisha Sharma was allegedly under stress and is speculated that this drove her to the edge.

The actress reportedly did not leave any suicide note. Police will conduct investigation from both murder and suicide angles.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.