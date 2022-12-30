While the controversies within the Bigg Boss house has been brewing up with contestants imposing blames and accusations on each other, some of them have been causing a stir even outside the house despite staying on the show. The recent wildcard entrant Vikkas Manaktala seems to be the latest one whose name got embroiled in a legal hassle after he addressed co-contestant Archana Gautam as ‘neechi jaati’ (lower caste), amounting to discrimination. The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has issued a notice to many associated with Bigg Boss 16, including channel partner Viacom 18 and Endemol Pvt. Ltd.

NCSC issues notice to Bigg Boss 16 makers over Vikkas Manaktala addressing Archana Gautam as ‘neechi jaati ke log’

As per PTI reports, NCSC issued a notice to the Maharashtra government, State police, Information and Broadcasting Ministry, Endemol India Private Ltd, Viacom 18 Media Pvt Ltd and Colors TV wherein the commission said suo-motu cognizance has been taken on information received through social media regarding Manaktala calling Gautam “neech jati ke log" (a low caste person).

Furthermore, referring to the Indian law, the NCSC added, “This is clearly an offence punishable under SC/ST Act, and the Commission has decided to investigate into the matter in pursuance of the powers conferred upon it under Article 338 of the Constitution of India.” The notice also requested to take action as soon as possible continuing, “You are hereby requested to submit action taken report to the undersigned within seven days of receipt of this notice.” Colors TV and the rest of them involved in the notice are yet to issue a response regarding the same.

Bigg Boss 16 currently features MC Stan, Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer, Sreejita De, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma, and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as contestants along with Archana Gautam and Vikkas Manaktala as contestants. The show currently airs on Colors channel from Monday to Friday at 10 pm and on Saturdays and Sundays at 9 pm. It is also available for streaming on Voot.

