Waliv Police is questioning everyone who was present on the sets on Saturday. The actress reportedly did not leave a suicide note.

The television industry and the audience at large received a major jolt last evening with the news of the 20-year-old Tunisha Sharma, who played Shehzaadi Mariam in Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul, dying by suicide. The actress was reportedly found hanging in the bathroom on the sets of the show. She was only 20 years old.

Tunisha Sharma death: Actress’ mother files complaint against Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul co-actor Sheezan Khan for alleged abetment of suicide

As per the latest update in the case, the late actress’ mother has filed a complaint against her Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul co-actor Sheezan Khan for alleged abetment to suicide. Khan plays the role of Alibaba in the show. DCP Chandrakant Jadhav spoke to the media and said that the death is under investigation. “Tunisha Sharma, who was working on the sets of Alibaba Dastaan E Kabul has died by suicide. She hanged herself. Her mother has filed a complaint against Sheezan (Khan) for abetment to suicide. Sheezan worked with her in the show as Alibaba,” he said. There have also been reports that she was pregnant. “There is no report on this,” said the cop to the media, as per Times Of India.

Narrating how the people on the sets came to know about her death, a senior police official said in a statement, “There is a Ramdev Studio in Naigaon where the shoot was on. Then there was a break between the shots when this actress went to the bathroom and then she hung herself there. People on the sets rushed her to the hospital where she was declared 'brought dead'. It is primary information. Our team is on the spot and they are investigating. We will take everyone's statement.”

Waliv Police is questioning everyone who was present on the sets on Saturday. The actress reportedly did not leave a suicide note.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.