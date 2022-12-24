20-year-old Indian TV actress Tunisha Sharma passed away on Saturday, December 24, by suicide. The news of her sudden demise has left many shocked. Tunisha was playing the lead role in SAB TV's show Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul. However, the reason behind her death is yet to be revealed.

TV actress Tunisha Sharma passes away at 20; allegedly by suicide

According to the news reports floating on the internet, Tunisha died by suicide on the set of the show itself and ended her life by hanging herself in the make-up room. She was taken to the hospital, however, she was declared dead.

Maharashtra | TV actress Tunisha Sharma committed suicide by hanging herself on the set of a TV serial. She was taken to a hospital where she was declared brought dead: Waliv Police — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2022

Tunisha, who was playing the role of Maryam in Ali Baba: Dastan-e-Kabul, had appeared in many serials earlier also such as Ashok Samrat, Gabbar Poonchwala, Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap, Internet Wala Love and Isk Subhanallah. Besides this, she had also worked in a bunch of Bollywood films including Kahaani 2, Baar Baar Dekho and Fitoor. In both Katrina Kaif films, Tunisha played the younger self of the actress.

Her death has come as a shock for many as just a few hours before she had shared a post about “passion” on her Instagram feed. The comments section of the post is now flooded with condolence messages. Her family and the makers of the show are yet to issue an official statement on the matter.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

