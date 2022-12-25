She was admitted to Zen Multi Speciality Hospital in Chembur on December 20 after her sugar levels shot up.

Veteran actress Rajeeta Kochhar, known for her performances in TV shows Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, and Hatim, passed away on Saturday, December 24 at the age of 70. The actress suffered kidney failure and cardiac arrest at a Mumbai hospital. She was admitted to Zen Multi Speciality Hospital in Chembur on December 20 after her sugar levels shot up. The news was confirmed by her niece Nupur Kampani.

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii actress Rajeeta Kocchar passes away at 70 following kidney failure and cardiac arrest

“We had admitted her to the hospital on Tuesday after her sugar (level) went up and her heartbeat was low. She was in the ICU. She was getting stable but then all her parameters failed and she passed away on Friday morning at 10.26 am at the hospital due to kidney failure and cardiac arrest,” Rajeeta Kocchar's niece Nupur Kampani told PTI in a statement.

Nupur further revealed that Rajeeta Kochhar had suffered a brain stroke in 2021 following which she was on a break from work. Rajeeta is survived by her husband and daughter.

Rajeeta Kocchar starred in a few well-known Bollywood movies, including Parwana, Rajnigandha and Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi.

