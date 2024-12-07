Triptii Dimri will star alongside Shahid Kapoor for the first time in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Arjun Ustara, an action-packed thriller set to begin filming on January 6, 2025.

Triptii Dimri will star alongside Shahid Kapoor for the first time in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Arjun Ustara. The action-packed thriller is set to begin filming on January 6, 2025. Pre-production is already underway, with a massive studio set being built in Mumbai.

Triptii Dimri cast opposite Shahid Kapoor in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Arjun Ustara, to begin filming in January 2025

The collaboration between Triptii Dimri and Shahid Kapoor promises a cinematic spectacle, set against the underworld backdrop in the post-Independence era. With an intensive shooting schedule planned, the makers aim to wrap up production soon, targeting a grand release in 2025. Triptii closed 2023 on a triumphant note, setting the stage for an extraordinary 2024. She remained a trending name throughout the year, captivating both audiences and critics alike. As the year draws to a close, Triptii is gearing up to start 2025 with a bang, courtesy of this promising venture. Her impressive performances have also earned her a spot among IMDb’s top-rated actresses. Here’s to yet another blockbuster year for this talented star!

Triptii Dimri kicked off 2024 with hits like Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video (soon to release on OTT), Bad Newz, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. She is also set to appear in Arjun Ustara.

Also Read : Fahadh Faasil to make Bollywood debut with Triptii Dimri in Imtiaz Ali’s next directorial: Report

More Pages: Arjun Ustara Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.