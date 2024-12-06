Aamir Khan recently shared an update on his upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par, at the Red Sea International Film Festival. He revealed that the film is now targeting a mid-2025 release, dispelling earlier reports that it would release in December 2024.

Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par postponed, actor plans to release it mid-2025

Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par is a sequel to his 2007 iconic film Taare Zameen Par, which co-starred Darsheel Safary. Speaking to Deadline at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Aamir shared, “We are coming to the post-production later this month. We would be ready to release the film in the middle of next year.”

The superstar added that while Sitaare Zameen Par is a sequel to Taare Zameen Par, it will not feature the same characters. “It’s a fresh set of characters, completely fresh situation and plot. Thematically, it is a sequel to Taare Zameen Par,” he explained.

Aamir also discussed several upcoming projects under his production banner. He revealed plans for Lahore 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and starring Sunny Deol. Additionally, he shared that he is producing his son Junaid Khan’s film, titled Ek Din, which features Sai Pallavi.

Additionally, Aamir Khan mentioned his third production, a film he is acting in, though he kept the details under wraps. For his fourth venture, he announced an Austin Powers-inspired movie being written and directed by Vir Das, who will also star in it.

Currently, Aamir is busy with the Oscar campaign for Laapataa Ladies.

