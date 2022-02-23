Each day a lot of things happen in the world of Bollywood. From new film announcements to celebrities being spotted with their rumoured partners, to of course social engagements, Bollywood News, and celebrations. Rounding up the rather active day in a comprehensive way, Bollywood Hungama brings to you a specialized way to catch up on the latest Bollywood news. So, from Shah Rukh Khan starting the shoot for Atlee’s next to Poonam Pandey joining Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp, here are today’s latest top trending entertainment and Bollywood news.

Shah Rukh Khan and Sanya Malhotra shoot hospital sequences for Atlee’s next

Shah Rukh Khan and Sanya Malhotra have started working on their next project with director Atlee on Tuesday in Mumbai. Fans of Shah Rukh are eagerly waiting for his next release and the actor has started work on his next project where he was seen shooting for a hospital sequence along with actress Sanya Malhotra. The actor was papped limping and entering the hospital and Sanya Malhotra is seen in the role of a doctor. Sanya was seen shooting till 8 pm whereas Shah Rukh completed his part and left the set. Click for more.

Poonam Pandey becomes the third confirmed contestant of Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp

The buzz surrounding the highly anticipated reality show, 'Lock Upp' to be streamed on ALTBalaji and MX Player, has been growing by the day. Since its grand launch in Mumbai announcing the fiery Kangana Ranaut as the show host, viewers can't wait to see all the action, drama, and gossip unfold on their screen. Amidst multiple rumours and speculation about the next contestant, the makers have confirmed that Poonam Pandey will be the third inmate to join Nisha Rawal and Munawar Faruqui in Kangana's 'Lock Upp'. Click here for more Details.

Anushka Sen to expand her opportunities in Korean and global market

Indian TV actress and digital sensation Anushka Sen is making her dreams come true. After working for several years as a child artiste in the Indian entertainment scene, the actress is expanding her opportunities and entering the Korean and global market. On Tuesday, she announced that she has partnered with Asia Lab in order to enter the market and explore new opportunities. Anushka Sen is looking forward to creating content between India and Korea through various projects. Read More.

“I’m sorry, but I am in awe of my own film,” jokes Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Gangubai Kathiawadi

Sanjay Leela Bhansali feels Gangubai Kathiawadi is his best film to date. “It comes straight from my heart. I am so much more in control of my craft now than I was when I started off. I’ve improved as a human being and as a filmmaker. I think I’ve become more compassionate.” See what more he has to say Here.

Ajay Devgn begins shooting for Bholaa; action sequences to be shot in Kharghar and Madh island

After kick-starting the shoot of Drishyam 2 earlier this month, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has now begun the month-long shoot of Bholaa, the Hindi adaptation of the hit Tamil film, Kaithi, released in 2019. On Saturday, Devgn began shooting for the actioner that is being helmed by debutant director Dharmendra Sharma, who previously served as the editor of Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior (2020) and Shivaay (2016). According to the reports, Ajay kicked off the month-long schedule by shooting an action sequence on the streets of Kharghar on Saturday. Clock here for more Details.

Big news for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans, animated version of the show to stream on Netflix

The most popular show of television Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is all set to be streamed in an animated version on Netflix. The sitcom enjoys an enormous fan base and is widely cherished by the audience. Last year, the producers of the show launched its animated version which will now be available on Netflix as well from 24th February 2022. The animated series of India’s most darling comedy TV show has already aired two successful seasons on television since 2021. The animated series too has Gokuldham Society’s characters in hyperbolic cartoon avatars and is a major hit among the kids. Read More.

Congress MLA Amin Patel moves Bombay High Court urging to drop names ‘Kamathipura’ & ‘Kathiawadi’ from Gangubai Kathiawadi

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt is just a few days away from the theatrical release. While social media is abuzz, the film continues to land in legal troubles. This time, Maharashtra Congress MLA Amin Patel has filed a petition in Bombay High Court to change the name of the film and remove words, alleging it shows Kamathipura as a red-light area and the Kathiawadi community in poor light. The hearing for the same will take place on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. Click here for more Details.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.