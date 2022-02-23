Each day there are a number of events, screens, and celebrity spottings across the city. If that wasn’t enough, most of the celebrities are also rather active on social networking sites, sharing updates and images from their shoots, parties, events, or launches. Well, with so much happening it is rather difficult to keep track of the trending topics and images, keeping this in mind Bollywood Hungama brings to you some of the top trending pics from Bollywood. Ranging from, Rhea Chakraborty’s pristine look to Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar’s first kiss and Ira Khan’s boyfriend twining with Aamir Khan.

Photos: Alia Bhatt snapped striking her trademark Gangubai Kathiawadi ‘namaste’ pose again at Krome studio

Alia Bhatt has been busy promoting her soon to release film Gangubai Kathiawadi from the rooftops across the city. After being snapped at Berlin striking the trademark ‘Gangubai Namaste’ pose, Alia seems to be doing the same at almost every location. In fact, just yesterday the actress 'posed for the cameras during a photoshoot to promote the film. Today, Alia was snapped pulling the same pose outside Krome studio in Bandra.

Rhea Chakraborty looks pristine in yellow lehenga for Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar’s wedding: “She finally learnt how to live in the now”

Rhea Chakraborty always believes in pursuing life with positivity and hope. The actress keeps exploring her charm on social media. Yet again, she shared some of her photos in a traditional look. Rhea Chakraborty's smile is the best jewel of the beauty she wears. The beautiful actress always mesmerizes her fans with something new. The actress recently took to her social media and shared some beautiful pictures wearing a yellow lehenga. The reflection of yellow color brings a shine on her face and matching earrings just glorify her beauty. Check out more images Here.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar share a kiss and first dance in dreamy wedding photos; Hrithik Roshan, Farah Khan burn the dance floor

After several years of courtship, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot in an intimate ceremony this past weekend in Khandala in presence of their families and close friends. The newlywed couple took to their respective social media handles and shared dreamy photos from their romantic wedding ceremony. See more Photos.

Ira Khan shares cutesy photo of her father Aamir Khan twinning with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in matching pajamas

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan is missing winter vibes as the star kid uploaded a picture captioning it ‘sweater weather.’ The actress recently posted a photo starring herself, her father Aamir Kham, and partner Nupur Shikhare on social media. See pictures Here.

Alaya F shows how to be productive without getting out of bed

Actor Alaya F is very interactive with her fans on her social media. The actress ensures to stay connected with her fans by sharing life hacks from her daily routines. Earlier today, she shared a video sharing a way to be productive without getting out of bed. Alaya F is very active on her social media sharing her artwork, DIYs, makeups, dance routines, and a lot more. Now, she has come up with yet another hack to feel productive even after staying in bed. Check out images Here.

Photos: Bhushan Kumar, Milap Zaveri, Riteish Deshmukh, and Fardeen Khan celebrate the shooting wrap of their film Visfot

A while back it was announced that Fardeen Khan and Riteish Deshmukh would be teaming up for a film titled Visfot. With lightning speed and a crisp schedule, director Kookie Gulati’s Visfot wrapped up this week in Mumbai. The film, bankrolled by Sanjay Gupta’s White Feather Films and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, brings Riteish Deshmukh and Fardeen Khan together after a decade-long gap. Marking the end of shooting, the cast and crew gather for a bash. Check out pictures Here.

