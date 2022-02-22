comscore

Last Updated 22.02.2022 | 7:01 PM IST

Anushka Sen to expand her opportunities in Korean and global market 

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Indian TV actress and digital sensation Anushka Sen is making her dreams come true. After working for several years as a child artiste in the Indian entertainment scene, the actress is expanding her opportunities and entering the Korean and global market.

On Tuesday, she announced that she has partnered with Asia Lab in order to enter the market and explore new opportunities. Anushka Sen is looking forward to creating content between India and Korea through various projects.  "As a global platform for creatives, Asia Lab (based in South Korea) will manage Anushka Sen's expansion into the Korean and Global market. We are looking forward to various cooperations with the outstanding Indian actress," the statement read.

On the work front, Anushka Sen was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 making her the youngest contestant to participate in the Fear Factor India format.

ALSO READ: Anushka Sen spends her valentines day playing with snow in Kashmir

