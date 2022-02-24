comscore

Salman Khan announces Da-Bangg Tour at Expo 2020 in Dubai; Disha Patani, Pooja Hegde, Sonakshi Sinha, Aayush Sharma among others join the line-up

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Da-Bangg Tour, the biggest Bollywood tour, is back on the track and Salman Khan has headed to Dubai to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai on Friday, February 25. The star-studded tour performance will be taking place at Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Stadium.

Disha Patani, Sonakshi Sinha, Pooja Hegde, Saiee Manjrekar, Aayush Sharma, singers Guru Randhawa and Kamaal Khan and Maniesh Paul have joined the star-studded line-up. Salman Khan shared the poster on Wednesday along with the announcement that read, "Da-Bangg The Tour - Reloaded is coming to Expo 2020 Dubai on 25th February 2022. Book your tickets now."

Last year, in Riyadh, Shilpa Shetty had joined the line-up for the performances.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan will soon wrap up the shoot for Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. He has an array of line-up including Bhaijaan and Kick 2.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Madhuri Dixit reveals what Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan would be if not actors

