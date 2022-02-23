After kick starting the shoot of Drishyam 2 earlier this month, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has now begin the month-long shoot of Bholaa, the Hindi adaptation of the hit Tamil film, Kaithi, released in 2019. On Saturday, Devgn began shooting for the actioner that is being helmed by debutant director Dharmendra Sharma, who previously served as the editor of Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior (2020) and Shivaay (2016).

According to the reports, Ajay kicked off the month-long schedule by shooting an action sequence on the streets of Kharghar on Saturday. Several chase sequences, designed by action director Ramazan Bulut, were shot till Tuesday. Next week, the team will head to Madh Island where a set of the police commissioner’s office has been built. Some crucial dramatic scenes will be filmed at this location.

The original film revolves around a prisoner, played by Karthi, who comes to the aid of the police when they are attacked by a gang of smugglers. In exchange, the police help him reunite with his daughter. As per reports, while the premise for the story remains the same, the Devgn-starrer has been tweaked to suit the taste of the pan-India audience.

Besides Devgn, the movie also stars Tabu. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj had penned the story of Kaithi. For Bholaa, the story has been revisited by Sandeep Kewlani and Aamil Keeyan Khan, who have written the dialogues too.

