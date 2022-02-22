Each day a lot of things happen in the world of Bollywood. From new film announcements to celebrities being spotted with their rumoured partners, to of course social engagements, Bollywood News, and celebrations. Rounding up the rather active day in a comprehensive way, Bollywood Hungama brings to you a specialized way to catch up. So, from Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi being cleared by the CBFC to Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala being offered Rs. 150 cr, here are today’s top trending entertainment and Bollywood news.

Gangubai Kathiawadi passed with a U/A certificate and 4 cuts by CBFC; ‘m*******d’ replaced with ‘madarjaat’

The first big film of the year and this season, Gangubai Kathiawadi, is finally releasing on the big screen this Friday, that is, on February 25, 2022. The Covid-19 cases began to increase considerably and hence, all the films scheduled for release in the upcoming weeks got pushed. Thankfully, the cases soon came down and the various states began to ease restrictions quickly. The Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar starrer Badhaai Do made the start two weeks back as it arrived in theatres. However, it was a mid-sized film while Gangubai Kathiawadi is a big-budget drama, featuring Alia Bhatt, and directed by the acclaimed filmmaker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Hence, the hype is considerable. Bollywood Hungama has now learnt that Gangubai Kathiawadi was cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) way back on December 30, 2021. The CBFC awarded the film a U/A certificate but only after the makers carried out four changes. Read on to find out MORE.

Salman Khan & Sajid Nadiadwala get Rs. 150 crore offer for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali satellite and digital rights

After Jeet, Judwaa, Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Jaan-E-Mann and Kick, Sajid Nadiadwala and Salman Khan are all ready for their seventh collaboration in the form of Farhad Samji directed comic entertainer, Bhaijaan (earlier titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali). The movie goes on floors on March 15 in Mumbai. And we hear, even before a single frame has been shot, the team is on the verge of clocking the biggest post-release digital and satellite deal in Bollywood. Bollywood Hungama has now learnt that Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala were offered Rs. 150 cr for the satellite and digital rights of the film. Continue reading for more DETAILS.

Vijay Deverakonda rubbishes reports of Marriage with Rashmika Mandanna; claims they are, “Absolute Nonsense”

No, Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda is not dating, let alone marrying his Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade co-star Rashmika Mandanna. Reports in a section of the media suggest that Vijay is not only dating Rashmika but also intends to marry her “later this year.” When contacted the Liger actor rubbished the rumours. Read on to know what he reveals about his wedding PLANS.

John Abraham collaborates with Dinesh Vijan for action thriller Tehran; set for January 26, 2023 release

Maddock Films has delivered some memorable blockbuster and content-rich movies like Badlapur, Stree, Bala, Mimi and has never failed to entertain the audiences with its variety of offerings! To add to their filmography, Maddock Films announces its next, an action-thriller Tehran starring John Abraham, directed by Arun Gopalan and written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma. The film is inspired by true events. Read on for more DETAILS.

Shah Rukh Khan to start shooting for Rajkumar Hirani’s film from April 15; film to feature several popular actors

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who took a break from work after the arrest of his son Aryan Khan in October last year is back on the sets and is busy completing the shoots of his upcoming film. On Monday, he resumed the shoot of Atlee's commercial entertainer with Nayanthara and Sanya Malhotra in Mumbai. After completing the schedule for Atlee's film, he will wrap up the shoot of Siddharth Anand’s Pathan. He will also be starting with his next film with Rajkumar Hirani soon. Continue reading for MORE.

