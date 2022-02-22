The first big film of the year and this season, Gangubai Kathiawadi, is finally releasing on the big screen this Friday, that is, on February 25, 2022. ’83 was the last big film that got a release in cinemas, on December 24, 2021. The Covid-19 cases then began to increase considerably and hence, all the films scheduled for release in the upcoming weeks got pushed. Thankfully, the cases soon came down and the various states began to ease restrictions quickly. The Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar starrer Badhaai Do made the start two weeks back as it arrived in theatres. However, it was a mid-sized film while Gangubai Kathiawadi is a big-budget drama, featuring Alia Bhatt, and directed by the acclaimed filmmaker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Hence, the hype is considerable.

Bollywood Hungama has now learnt that Gangubai Kathiawadi was cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) way back on December 30, 2021. The CBFC awarded the film a U/A certificate but only after the makers carried out four changes. The abusive word ‘m*******d’ was removed and replaced by ‘madarjaat’. Secondly, a 43-second long dialogue was removed and the visuals of India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru embedding a rose on Gangubai’s shoulder was suitably modified. Thirdly, a 17-second-long dialogue and visuals were axed and lastly, disclaimers were put up in both English and Hindi and the duration of each slide was increased by 5 seconds.

After these changes were made, the censor certificate was granted to the makers of Gangubai Kathiawadi. Meanwhile, on February 17, the makers approached the CBFC once again to make two voluntary modifications. However, these were pertaining to the additions and deletions made in the ‘Thank You’ slate in the beginning and in the credits in the end. The final duration of the film, as mentioned on the certificate after the modifications on February 17, is 156 minutes and 51 seconds. In other words, Gangubai Kathiawadi is 2 hours, 36 minutes, and 51 seconds long.

