Shibani Dandekar gives glimpses from post-wedding party with husband Farhan Akhtar and close friends at Zoya Akhtar’s residence

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar and VJ Shibani Dandekar tied the knot on February 19 in Khandala in the presence of their family members and close friends. The couple had a small yet fun-filled ceremony as is evident by the pictures and videos that made their way to social media. On Monday, Farhan and Shibani were spotted outside the former's sister and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's residence. Zoya had hosted a post-wedding bash for the duo which was attended by several close friends of the couple. Shibani's sister Anusha and Apeksha Dandekar and close friend Rhea Chakraborty also arrived for the party. Click here for more Images.

Jeh Ali Khan looks exactly like childhood version of Saif Ali Khan in an old photo shared by Saba Ali Khan

Saba Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan recently shared a picture from nephew Jeh Ali Khan’s playtime as he turned one on Monday. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son Jehangir Ali Khan turned celebrated his first birthday on Monday. His aunts Saba Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan shared a picture of him with a sweet message. Saba shared a photograph from Jeh’s playtime along with a rare picture of Saif Ali Khan’s and captioned it “My Jeh Jaan… turns 1!! Luv You… God Bless. Does he look like his Abba? #Monday #happy birthday #1st #jehalikhan.” Click here to see pics.

Photos: Anushka Sharma snapped while training for her role as Jhulan Goswami in the film Chakda Xpress

Anushka Sharma was last seen in the 2018 Shah Rukh Khan film Zero. Since then the actress has been focusing on her production house and daughter. But, now Anushka is all set to return with the sports biopic Chakda Xpress. Based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, the film is being directed by Prosit Roy and will be released on a streaming platform in the second half of 2022. Recently, Ansuhka Sharma was photographed while training for her role as fast bowler Jhulan Goswami. Check out more images Here.

Raveena Tandon shares videos and pictures from her wedding day as she celebrates 18 years of marriage with Anil Thadani

Actor Raveena Tandon completes 18 years of marriage with her husband Anil Thadani today. To mark the occasion, the actress took to her Instagram feed and shared unseen videos and pictures from her wedding day. In the wedding pictures, Raveena made for a gorgeous bride in red bridal wear with Anil complimenting her in a golden sherwani. Check out more images and videos Here.

Ranveer Singh’s shook moment upon meeting LeBron James at NBA match: ‘What a precious moment’

Actor Ranveer Singh was recently seen in the NBA All-Star Game and shared a photograph with the basketball star, LeBron James. Ranveer Singh shared the picture and said it was a precious moment while he was attending NBA All-Star Game. In the picture actor Ranveer Singh is seen holding hands with LeBron James. Click here to see pictures.

Nia Sharma goes bold in throwback pole dance video

Actress Nia Sharma, who was recently busy with her brother’s wedding saga, is ready to get back to bear the ‘excruciating body pain’ that happens when you dance on a pole once again as it is all worth it. Recently, Nia Sharma shared a throwback video of herself dancing on a pole and enjoying the moment of practice. Nia was seen in a red sporting bra & white shorts in the first video while swirling around the pole. Click here to watch Video.

Sara Ali Khan drops cutesy photos with dad Saif Ali Khan and brothers Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan on little one Jeh Ali Khan’s first birthday

The Khan and Kapoor families on Monday came together to celebrate Jeh Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan's youngest son's birthday. In the presence of family members and a few friends, the celebration was in full swing. Sara Ali Khan took to her social media handle to share photos with her dad and her brothers. Click here to see Images.

Photos: Alia Bhatt poses alongside a red antique car as she promotes her film Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the success of her soon-to-release film Gangubai Kathiawadi. After its premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival, the hype surrounding the film has been magnified tenfold. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film is one of the most keenly anticipated releases of recent times. Promoting the film recently, Alia Bhatt was snapped posing alongside a vintage Rolls Royce. Draped in a white sari, with the red vehicle in the background Alia Bhatt looks like a vision. The actress even struck the trademark Gangubai pose that has been catching on like wildfire on social media. Check out more images Here.

