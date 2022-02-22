comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 22.02.2022 | 12:07 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gehraiyaan Badhaai Do Pushpa Jersey RRR Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
follow us on

John Abraham collaborates with Dinesh Vijan for action thriller Tehran; set for January 26, 2023 release

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Maddock Films has delivered some memorable blockbuster and content-rich movies like Badlapur, Stree, Bala, Mimi and has never failed to entertain the audiences with its variety of offerings! To add to their filmography, Maddock Films announces its next, an action-thriller Tehran starring John Abraham, directed by Arun Gopalan and written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma. The film is inspired by true events.

John Abraham collaborates with Dinesh Vijan for action thriller Tehran set for January 26, 2023 release

The official announcement was made on Tuesday as John Abraham wrote, "Get set for an action-packed Republic Day 2023. Thrilled to announce my next, #Tehran! Directed by #ArunGopalan, produced by #DineshVijan, @ShobhnaYadava, @LeyzellSandeep. Written by @writish & @ashishpverma."

The movie is slated to have a Republic Day release next year- 26 January 2023. A Maddock Films production in association with, Bake my Cake films, the film is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Shobhna Yadav, and Sandeep Leyzell.

ALSO READ: John Abraham acquires Force rights from Vipul Shah; working on script for Force 3

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Amitabh Bachchan turns narrator for Prabhas…

Gangubai Kathiawadi passed with a U/A…

Shabana Azmi teams up with Balki for the…

Sanya Malhotra set to play a cop in her…

Trending Bollywood News: From Hrithik…

Ahan Shetty wins 'Best Actor Debut' at…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification