Maddock Films has delivered some memorable blockbuster and content-rich movies like Badlapur, Stree, Bala, Mimi and has never failed to entertain the audiences with its variety of offerings! To add to their filmography, Maddock Films announces its next, an action-thriller Tehran starring John Abraham, directed by Arun Gopalan and written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma. The film is inspired by true events.

The official announcement was made on Tuesday as John Abraham wrote, "Get set for an action-packed Republic Day 2023. Thrilled to announce my next, #Tehran! Directed by #ArunGopalan, produced by #DineshVijan, @ShobhnaYadava, @LeyzellSandeep. Written by @writish & @ashishpverma."

The movie is slated to have a Republic Day release next year- 26 January 2023. A Maddock Films production in association with, Bake my Cake films, the film is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Shobhna Yadav, and Sandeep Leyzell.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.