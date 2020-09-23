Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 23.09.2020 | 4:14 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sadak 2 Laxmmi Bomb Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Tom Cruise is heading to space with NASA in October 2021 along with director Doug Liman for his next 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Action superstar Tom Cruise is taking his love for action scenes one step higher! Earlier in May 2020, it was revealed that he is working on shooting in space with the help of Elon Musk's Space X. It was later reported that Tom Cruise bagged a whopping budget of $200 million from Universal Pictures for the film which will be helmed by Doug Liman.

Tom Cruise is heading to space with NASA in October 2021 along with director Doug Liman for his next 

As per the latest reports, Tom Cruise is heading to space with NASA in October 2021. According to NME, "The project is now firmly on its way, as Space Shuttle Almanac confirmed on Twitter that the Axiom Space Station, piloted by Commander Michael Lopez-Alegria, will set off on a tourist mission in October 2021 with Cruise and Liman on board."

Jim Bridenstine, who works as an official administrator at NASA, confirmed the news stating, "NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station! We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA’s ambitious plans a reality."

Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible director Christopher McQuarrie will be the story advisor and producer alongside Cruise, Doug Liman, and PJ van Sandwijk.

ALSO READ: Tom Cruise blocks fight sequence while wearing a mask, Christopher McQuarrie shares first picture from Mission Impossible 7 in Norway

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash…

"I believe Payal Ghosh", says Roopa Ganguly

Sharvari Wagh signs three-film deal with…

Ayushmann Khurrana featured in TIME's 100…

Payal Ghosh files rape complaint against…

Taapsee Pannu says she would be the first…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification