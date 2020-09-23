Bollywood Hungama

Television actors Sanam Johar and Abigail Pande summoned by the NCB for questioning in the SSR death case drugs probe

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case is being investigated by the CBI and NCB. Currently looking at the drugs probe, Narcotics Control Bureau have been questioning a lot of Bollywood celebrities and have already arrested Rhea Chakraborty along with her younger brother Showik Chakraborty and two of Sushant Singh Rajput’s house staff members. In the recent developments, it is being said that Jaya Saha has confessed buying CBD oil online for Shraddha Kapoor.

Television actors Sanam Johar and Abigail Pande summoned by the NCB for questioning in the SSR death case drugs probe

However, along with the famous Bollywood celebrities in question, television actors and couple Sanam Johar and Abigail Pande have reportedly been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau with regard to the drug probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Abigail Pande and Sushant Singh Rajput were great friends and she had even posted an emotional message with a picture on his demise.

While the reports have not been confirmed, it is likely that they will be summoned for questioning.

Also Read: Jaya Saha confesses that she ordered CBD oil for Shraddha Kapoor

