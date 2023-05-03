Jawan postponed; to now release on June 29 instead of June 2? STOIC Silence from Shah Rukh Khan and Red Chillies Entertainment adds to the speculation and confusion

The super-success of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan led to jubilation in the industry and trade. It also heightened the buzz for Jawan, SRK’s next release. It is scheduled to release on June 2 and there were expectations that the film’s promotional campaign would begin in the first week of May. Bollywood Hungama even reported about it last week.

However, since then, significant developments have taken place. And it’s now being said that Jawan might not be able to make it on the said date. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The fact that the teaser or trailer of Jawan isn’t out yet and that there has been no intimation from Red Chillies Entertainment as to when the promotions will start have added to the speculation that Jawan is getting postponed.”

Reports are also floating around that Jawan will now release on Thursday, June 29. The source continued, “If it releases on the 29th, it can have a four-day weekend and also get the advantage of the Bakri Eid holiday on its release day. Moreover, Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Yodha and Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Dream Girl 2 were slated to arrive in cinemas on July 7. Both got pushed last week. Many believed that these movies were postponed as they don’t want to get in the way of the Jawan wave.”

Interestingly, Satyaprem Ki Katha, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, is scheduled to release in cinemas on June 29. As of now, there has been no confirmation whether this Nadiadwala Grandson production is moving from this date.

An industry insider lamented, “A lot of speculation and confusion are going around in the trade and industry over this aspect. I hope Shah Rukh Khan or Red Chillies Entertainment make some announcement ASAP as to whether Jawan is releasing on June 2 or being postponed.”

Directed by Atlee, Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra along with Deepika Padukone in a special appearance.

