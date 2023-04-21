Reportedly, Shailesh Lodha was waiting for more than six months to clear his dues of over a year after quitting TMKOC in 2022.

Shailesh Lodha, a popular actor and comedian known for his role as Taarak Mehta in the popular Indian sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), has filed a complaint against Asit Modi's production house, Neela Telefilms. Lodha has sued the production house over alleged non-payment of dues and breach of contract. For the unversed, Shailesh called it quit in 2022 after being an integral part of TMKOC for 14 years. Reportedly, Lodha was waiting for more than six months to clear his dues of over a year. As per the latest buzz, Shailesh has decided to take the legal route.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in trouble as actor Shailesh Lodha sues makers for non-payment of dues

According to a report by Hindustan Times, in the first week of March, Shailesh Lodha lodged a complaint against Asit Modi's production company for his unpaid dues and filed a lawsuit. Due to Modi's inability to clear his debts, Lodha approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and commenced a corporate insolvency resolution under section 9. The hearing for the case has been scheduled for May.

When the portal reached out to Lodha for a comment on the same, the Waah Bhai Waah host asserted, “The matter is subjudice and under court, so I’ll not comment anything on this.” Meanwhile, the report also quoted Sohil Ramani, project head of TMKOC, saying, “There isn’t much to say that hasn’t been said earlier. Shailesh Lodha has been like a family only. When he left we respected that. And on numerous occasions through email and on the telephone we have requested him to come to the office to sign all required paperwork and take his remaining enumeration.”

On the show, Lodha was last seen in April last year. A couple of months after his exit, actor Sachin Shroff replaced Shailesh.

