Shehnaaz Gill is gaining a foothold in the entertainment industry at a gradual pace. The young artist, who hails from Punjab, became a sensation after her appearance in the thirteenth season of the popular Indian reality show Bigg Boss. Since then, she has been actively working to make her mark in the industry. Recently, she marked her Bollywood debut with a significant role in Salman Khan’s film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. With this, she has taken another step towards establishing herself as an accomplished actress in the Hindi film industry. As per the latest reports, Shehnaaz has also purchased a new house for herself. This news has created quite a buzz among her fans who are excited to know more about her new abode.

Shehnaaz Gill buys a new house after her debut in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan; shares congratulatory notes from fans

Shehnaaz Gill posted on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to show her followers the greeting cards she received from her fans around the world congratulating her on buying a new house. The screenshots showed the various messages of congratulations from her followers. A message read, “My dearest Sana Baby Congratulations on your new house, we are so proud of your accomplishment. We feel we have bought a house, that is how emotionally attached we are with you. Waheguruji bless your home and all those who enter. Praying for positive vibes in your home.” Shehnaaz shared more screenshots from the messages in the following Instagram Story and wrote, “thankyou shehnaazians i love you (red heart emoticons)”

Shehnaaz Gill has been quite successful professionally after her stint on Bigg Boss 13. She has appeared in multiple popular music videos. She also hosted her own celebrity talk show called Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz. With her strong foothold in the Punjabi film industry, Shehnaaz has expanded her work to Bollywood with the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, directed by Farhad Samji. The film featured an ensemble cast including Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal Venkatesh, and Jagapathi Babu in among others. The film released on April 21.

