comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 11.01.2025 | 3:42 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Azaad Sky Force Loveyapa Deva Jolly LLB 3 Raid 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Tiku Talsania suffered a brain stroke, reveals veteran actor’s wife Deepti Talsania

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Tiku Talsania suffered a brain stroke, reveals veteran actor’s wife Deepti Talsania

en Bollywood News Tiku Talsania suffered a brain stroke, reveals veteran actor’s wife Deepti Talsania

Actor’s wife shared health update about her veteran actor-husband as reports of him having a cardiac arrest went viral.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

On Saturday, news reports suggested that veteran actor and comedian Tiku Talsania suffered a massive stroke, followed by which he was rushed to a hospital in Andheri, suburban Mumbai. While it was being said that the actor suffered a cardiac arrest, his wife Deepti Talsania has clarified that her husband suffered a brain stroke on Friday night and was immediately admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

Tiku Talsania suffered a brain stroke, reveals veteran actor’s wife Deepti Talsania

Tiku Talsania suffered a brain stroke, reveals veteran actor’s wife Deepti Talsania

Speaking to NDTV, Deepti Talsania confirmed the news about the actor being admitted to the hospital and revealed details of the incident. She was quoted saying, "He suffered a brain stroke, not a heart attack. He had gone to attend a film screening and started feeling unwell around 8 pm. He was immediately admitted to the hospital”. Earlier reports suggested that the actor started vomiting while watching a Gujarati film titled Mon Tane Naa Samjhaye at PVR Icon in Andheri at 9 pm, followed by which he was immediately rushed to the hospital in a wheelchair. According to reports, the actor is currently being treated for the same but there has been no update on his condition.

For the unversed, actor Tiku Talsania recently played a key role in the Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri starrer Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Vala Video, in which he essayed the character of Rao as well as Mallika Sherawat’s father. The actor is best known for his roles in iconic films like Andaz Apna ApnaIshqJudwaaPyaar To Hona Hi ThaHungamaDhamaal, among many others. He also has worked extensively in television shows like Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, Sajan Re Jhooth Mat Bolo, among many others. The actor is married to Deepti for many years and has two children with her - music composer Rohaan Talsania and actress Shikha Talsania, who has featured in several popular films.

Also Read: Veteran actor Tiku Talsania admitted to Andheri hospital after suffering a massive heart attack

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Loveyapa trailer out: Junaid Khan and Khushi…

Varun Dhawan starrer Baby John to stream on…

Dharma Productions' Big Leap: How Karan…

Ajay Devgn to produce film titled Jhalak…

Rashmika Mandanna sustains gym injury, film…

Shibani Dandekar is NOT pregnant; Shabana…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2025 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification