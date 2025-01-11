On Saturday, news reports suggested that veteran actor and comedian Tiku Talsania suffered a massive stroke, followed by which he was rushed to a hospital in Andheri, suburban Mumbai. While it was being said that the actor suffered a cardiac arrest, his wife Deepti Talsania has clarified that her husband suffered a brain stroke on Friday night and was immediately admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

Speaking to NDTV, Deepti Talsania confirmed the news about the actor being admitted to the hospital and revealed details of the incident. She was quoted saying, "He suffered a brain stroke, not a heart attack. He had gone to attend a film screening and started feeling unwell around 8 pm. He was immediately admitted to the hospital”. Earlier reports suggested that the actor started vomiting while watching a Gujarati film titled Mon Tane Naa Samjhaye at PVR Icon in Andheri at 9 pm, followed by which he was immediately rushed to the hospital in a wheelchair. According to reports, the actor is currently being treated for the same but there has been no update on his condition.

For the unversed, actor Tiku Talsania recently played a key role in the Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri starrer Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Vala Video, in which he essayed the character of Rao as well as Mallika Sherawat’s father. The actor is best known for his roles in iconic films like Andaz Apna Apna, Ishq, Judwaa, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Hungama, Dhamaal, among many others. He also has worked extensively in television shows like Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, Sajan Re Jhooth Mat Bolo, among many others. The actor is married to Deepti for many years and has two children with her - music composer Rohaan Talsania and actress Shikha Talsania, who has featured in several popular films.

