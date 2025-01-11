Best known for his roles in films as well as television, veteran actor Tiku Talsania reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest on Friday, January 10. News18 Showsha have shared this news along with details that he was immediately rushed to the hospital in Andheri, suburban Mumbai. According to certain reports, the senior actor was watching a Gujarati film at PVR Andheri on Friday when he felt uneasy. His health worsened after he started heavily vomiting during the show and was immediately rushed to the nearby Kokilaben Ambani hospital in a wheelchair, later in the night.

Veteran actor Tiku Talsania admitted to Andheri hospital after suffering a massive heart attack

The family members of the veteran actor including actress-daughter Shikha Talsani have not yet confirmed details and are yet to share any update on his health. For the unversed, actor Tiku Talsania recently played a key role in the Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri starrer Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Vala Video, in which he essayed the character of Rao as well as Mallika Sherawat’s father.

Recently, Tiku Talsania made news when he revealed that he is a ‘tad bit’ jobless. In October, the actor had opened up about his work and had told Indian Express, “Gone are the times where there used to be formula films with cabaret dance, two love songs, and the comedian coming and doing his bit and going away. That all has changed now. It is become story-oriented. So unless and until you become a part of the story, or you get to play a character of a person whose story is knitted with the story, you don't get work. I am slightly jobless right now. I want to work, but the right kind of roles are not coming my way”.

Tiku Talsania is best known for his roles in iconic films like Andaz Apna Apna, Ishq, Judwaa, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Hungama, Dhamaal, among many others. He also has worked extensively in television shows like Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, Sajan Re Jhooth Mat Bolo, among many others.

We at Bollywood Hungama wish him a speedy recovery.

