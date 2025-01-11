The actor apparently hosted the bash at his residence for not only his son Junaid but also for Khushi Kapoor and the entire team of the rom-com.

The trailer of Loveyapa, featuring the exciting new pairing of Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, has finally been unveiled amid the presence of cast and of course, the producer and Junaid’s father Aamir Khan. Promising to feature the fun and vibrant quirks of today’s youth, the trailer highlights the chemistry between the two debutants, offering a glimpse into what seems to be a breezy and heartfelt romantic comedy. Followed by the tremendous love that the trailer received from celebrities and audience, Aamir Khan decided to host a bash to celebrate its success.

EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan hosts party to celebrate the overwhelming response of son Junaid Khan starrer Loveyapa trailer

Sources have stated that the actor hosted a small party at his residence followed by a successful trailer launch. According to an independent industry source, "Aamir Khan kept a party at his place to celebrate the overwhelming response on the trailer of Loveyapa for his son Junaid Khan, Khushi Kapoor and the whole cast and crew of the film!"

For the unversed, Aamir Khan attend the trailer launch of his son’s second film as a special guest which was held at the expansive New Excelsior theatre in South Mumbai. This highly anticipated romantic comedy not only brings together Junaid and Khushi Kapoor, daughter of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi, together for the first time but it also marks their theatrical film debut. However, the duo made their film debut with Maharaj and The Archies respectively – both of which released directly on Netflix.

Meanwhile, speaking of Loveyapa, the film showcases the realm of modern romance and is said to be a heartwarming tale filled with fun performances and peppy music. With a promise to celebrate love in all its shades, the film is expected to release ahead of Valentine’s Day. Directed by Advait Chandan and being a remake of the Tamil film Love Today, the film hits screens on February 7, 2025.

