Bonzer7, a leading tiles brand from Asian Granito India Ltd, announced the signing of Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor as its brand ambassador on Saturday. This collaboration is an exciting one as it aligns Vaani's elegance, style, and versatility perfectly with Bonzer7's commitment to providing luxurious and innovative products for discerning customers. The company has also launched a campaign 'Kya Baat Hain' featuring the actress.

With Vaani Kapoor on board, the brand aims to further elevate its presence in the market and connect with a wider audience, especially the youth segment. Commenting on the collaboration, Mr. Kamlesh Patel, Chairman and Managing Director of Asian Granito India Ltd, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Vaani Kapoor to the Bonzer7 family. Our brand's values and energy resonate with Vaani's vibrant personality and captivating presence, making this an ideal collaboration. Vaani's association will help us connect with a wider audience, showcasing the beauty, grandeur and quality of our products."

As the brand ambassador, Vaani will be the face of Bonzer7's campaigns, promoting its diverse range of tiles. Her involvement will elevate the brand's visibility and enhance its appeal among consumers who seek stylish and sophisticated home decor solutions. Further talking about her association, Vaani Kapoor shared, "I am thrilled to be associated with Bonzer7, a dynamic brand that perfectly embodies luxury and innovation. Their unwavering commitment to quality and exceptional design, combined with a modern aesthetic, is truly inspiring. I am excited to collaborate with them and contribute to their journey as we work together to shape a future of success and innovation."

One of India's largest ceramic companies, Asian Granito India Limited expanded its operations in 2007, leading to the creation of Bonzer7.

