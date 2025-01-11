According to morning reports, the beloved actor-comedian was rushed to the hospital after he felt uneasy during a movie premiere on Friday evening.

On Saturday morning, reports were abuzz with news of Tiku Talsania suffering a stroke. While some claimed that the actor suffered a cardiac arrest while attending a movie premiere on Friday night, his wife went on to clarify to the media that the actor had a brain stroke. However, she did not share much details on his health condition. However, now actress Rashami Desai has opened up about the same and have assured fans that the actor is recovering.

Tiku Talsania is recovering, reveals actress Rashami Desai

Rashami Desai opened up about meeting Tiku Talsania at a movie premiere

Recent reports have suggested that Tiku Talsania was seen attending the movie premiere of Gujarati film Mom Tane Nahi Samjaay on Friday night. As per a paparazzi video, Rashami Desai, who plays the lead role in the film, actress met up with the veteran actor and was also seen having an intriguing conversation with him during the event.

Recalling her meeting with the veteran actor, Rashami was quoted telling Money Control.com, "The meeting was very good. Sir is a wonderful person, actor.” Further speaking about how he had to be rushed to the hospital, she revealed, “It was very unfortunate whatever happened yesterday. He looked absolutely perfect when he came. While I was little away, I was busy meeting people.” Also giving an update about his current condition, she added, “He reached on time and things are better now. He is better now, we pray for his speedy recovery”.

Tiku Talsania’s wife opened up about what happened when the actor attended the premiere

"He suffered a brain stroke, not a heart attack. He had gone to attend a film screening and started feeling unwell around 8 pm. He was immediately admitted to the hospital”, she told NDTV.

On the work front, Tiku Talsania, who is known for his comedy roles in several blockbusters, was last seen in Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri, Mallika Sherawat starrer Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Vala Video.

