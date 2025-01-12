The horror comedy, that marks the return of filmmaker Priyadarshan in Bollywood, is currently being shot in Jaipur.

Bollywood fans have reason to celebrate as popular actress Tabu returns to horror-comedy genre after her much loved stint in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. She has joined the cast of Akshay Kumar starrer Bhooth Bangla. The film marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar with Priyadarshan after 14 years and the actor had shared his excitement by posting about it on social media in September. Now, on Sunday, Tabu too took to the platform to announce her association with the entertainer.

Tabu joins the cast of Akshay Kumar starrer Bhooth Bangla; actress drops pic

Tabu kicks off shoot schedule of Bhoot Bangla

Earlier Akshay Kumar had taken to social media to announce that Paresh Rawal too will be a part of the upcoming entertainer. Now, as Tabu joined the star cast, the actress excitedly shared this news with her social media fam by dropping a photo of the clapperboard along with a caption that read, “Hum yahan bandh hain.” Reports suggest that the team is currently in Jaipur shooting for the film and they were also joined by the popular actress for this schedule.

Meanwhile Tabu, who joined Ektaa Kapoor recently for the highly successful Crew, also received a warm welcome from the producer, who is also a part of this horror comedy. Ektaa also commented on the post saying, “Aaapka swaaagat hai always an honour tabu mam”.

Fans excited about the crossover between Manjulika and Dr. Aditya from Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise

Meanwhile, fans are super excited about this collaboration which will see Akshay Kumar and Tabu reunite onscreen after almost two decades. Netizens have been pointing it out as a crossover between Manjulika from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dr. Aditya Srivastava played by Akshay in Bhool Bhulaiyaa. “Manjulika meeting Dr Aditya Shrivastava” read one of the comments from fans whereas some other comments included, “full bhul bhulaiya 1 wali wibes also priyadarshan sir direction” and “the Dream Cast... I think its Real Next Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2nd Part”.

About Bhoot Bangla

For the unversed, the shooting of the film has already commenced last week in the culturally rich city of Jaipur. The historic locales of Rajasthan are expected to add a hauntingly beautiful backdrop to the film's narrative. The crew has reportedly been filming in some of the city’s iconic spots, adding an authentic touch to the eerie yet comedic storyline.

Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla is produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms and Akshay Kumar's production house, Cape of Good Films. The film is co-produced by Faara Sheikh and Vedant Baali. The story is written by Akash A Kaushik and screenplay by Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair and Priyadarshan. The dialogues are by Rohan Shankar. The film is slated for its theatrical release on April 2, 2026.

