Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 11.09.2019 | 12:57 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Saaho Chhichhore Dream Girl Mission Mangal Batla House War
follow us on

Tiger Shroff starrer Rambo remake to roll next year in March

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After a stint of misses with Munna Michael and A Flying Jatt, Tiger Shroff got back on his feet with Baaghi 2 and Student Of The Year 2. With the highly awaited action entertainer of the year War, the actor making sure to live upto expectations. He also has many films in the pipeline including the Rambo remake.

Tiger Shroff starrer Rambo remake to roll next year in March

Director Siddharth Anand, who has directed Tiger Shroff in War, has confirmed that Rambo remake will roll next year in March 2020. It has been revealed that the film will be relevant to current times. Tiger Shroff will be stepping into the shoes of Sylvester Stallone. The film is a Hollywood adaptation but the director says that the story they have is relevant and contemporary. It will be challenging and exciting, says Siddharth.

Rambo was a story about US veteran John Rambo who had PTSD from Vietnam War and used his skills to fight the cops, enemies, drug cartels etc.

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff and Siddharth Anand film War also stars Hrithik Roshan and is set for October 2 release.

Also Read: Tiger Shroff’s Rambo delayed not shelved, here’s the real reason why

More Pages: Rambo Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

WAR: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff film…

WAR: Vaani Kapoor endured a lot of bruises…

Rakesh Roshan turns 70 without celebrations

Hrithik Roshan calls Katrina Kaif a…

Tiger Shroff reveals how Boom's failure…

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Article 15…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification