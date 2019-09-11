It is a sign of Indian cinema’s maturation that leading men are no longer apprehensive about playing gay characters. While the taboo broke long back in the West, Indian cinema took a while to grow up in matters regarding sexual orientation.

Kartik Aryan may well be the mainstream star of Bollywood to play a full-fledged gay character in a Hindi film. If sources are to be believed, Kartik and newcomer Lakshya play gay characters in the sequel to Karan Johar’s 2008 hit Dostana.

Says a source, “In Dostana, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham were only pretending to be gay. In Dostana 2, Kartik and debutant Lakshya play gay character.”

It remains to be seen how much maturity Dostana 2 will display in dealing with a theme that’s still raw new and relatively forbidden for Indian cinema.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday celebrate as they wrap the shoot for Pati Patni Aur Woh

More Pages: Dostana 2 Box Office Collection