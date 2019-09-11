Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 11.09.2019 | 1:23 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Saaho Chhichhore Dream Girl Mission Mangal Batla House War
follow us on

Kartik Aaryan to play gay character in Dostana 2

BySubhash K. Jha

It is a sign of Indian cinema’s maturation that  leading men are no longer apprehensive about playing gay characters. While the taboo broke long back in the West, Indian cinema took a while to grow up in matters regarding sexual orientation.

Kartik Aaryan to play gay character in Dostana 2

Kartik Aryan may well be the mainstream star of  Bollywood to play a full-fledged gay character in a Hindi film. If sources are to be believed, Kartik and newcomer Lakshya play gay characters in the sequel to Karan Johar’s 2008 hit Dostana.

Says a source, “In Dostana, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham were only pretending to be gay. In Dostana 2, Kartik and debutant Lakshya play gay character.”

It remains to be seen how much maturity Dostana 2   will display in dealing with a theme that’s still raw  new and relatively forbidden for Indian cinema.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday celebrate as they wrap the shoot for Pati Patni Aur Woh

More Pages: Dostana 2 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , ,

Recommended for you

Netflix announces partnership with Karan…

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Good…

Ananya Panday opens up about her equation…

Vicky Kaushal reacts to being called 'charsi…

New kid on the block! Lakshya locked in as…

Alia Bhatt is the portrait of dignity in…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification