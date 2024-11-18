comscore
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 4 first poster revealed; film to hit theaters on 5th September 2025

Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 4 first poster revealed; film to hit theaters on 5th September 2025

Sajid Nadiadwala’s Baaghi 4, starring Tiger Shroff, is set to release on 5th September 2025. The poster features Tiger in a new, powerful avatar.

Sajid Nadiadwala’s action franchise Baaghi 4, starring Tiger Shroff, is set to hit theaters on 5th September 2025. The release date and the filming were announced with a powerful new poster showcasing Tiger in an intense, never-before-seen avatar.

Directed by A. Harsha, known for films like Bajrangi and Veda, Baaghi 4 is set to deliver intense man-to-man action.

With this fourth installment, Tiger Shroff continues his role in one of Bollywood's prominent action franchises, marking his presence across four films. Baaghi 4 is expected to push the boundaries of the action genre, bringing more intense and thrilling sequences to the screen. The success of the previous films sets high expectations for the latest installment, promising fans an even more exciting cinematic experience.

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, in the coming year celebrates 75 years of delivering top-notch entertainment. The year ahead looks even more exciting with major releases like Sikandar starring Salman Khan, Housefull 5, Vishal Bhardwaj’s film with Shahid Kapoor and Tripti Dimri, and Baaghi 4. The legacy continues with a promising slate of blockbusters.

A Sajid Nadiadwala production, Baaghi 4 is directed by A. Harsha and stars Tiger Shroff. The film is set for release on 5th September 2025.

Also Read : Tiger Shroff opens up on his Singham Again success; says, “Really enjoying all the love and appreciation coming my way”

More Pages: Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection

