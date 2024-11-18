Aamir Khan is working on repairing his relationship with his daughter, Ira Khan, by attending joint therapy sessions to address and resolve their issues.

Aamir Khan is working to repair his relationship with his daughter, Ira Khan. The actor shared that they are attending joint therapy to address and resolve their issues. In a Netflix India video, Aamir joined Ira and Dr. Vivek Murthy to discuss mental health.

Aamir Khan reveals therapy helped him heal his relationship with daughter Ira Khan

During the chat Aamir said, “Therapy is so helpful. I think she (Ira) pushed me down that path. I would strongly recommend therapy to anyone who feels the need for it? It has been helpful for me. In fact, Ira and I also have started joint therapy. The two of us go to a therapist for our own relationship. To work on how to make that better and issues which have been there for over years.”

In a candid conversation on Rhea Chakraborty’s podcast “Chapter 2,” Aamir Khan expressed regret over his absence from his children’s lives, which he believes contributed to his decision to leave the film industry.

Aamir Khan, a prominent figure in Indian cinema for over three decades, acknowledged that the pandemic gave him a harsh wake-up call about his priorities. He admitted that his intense career focus had led him to miss key moments in the lives of his three children — Ira, Junaid, and Azad.

Aamir Khan recalled the struggles his children faced during his absence and expressed deep regret. He reflected, “Ira was struggling with depression at the time, she is much better now. But then she needed me. Junaid is starting his career. He has lived his life without me. And now, perhaps he is taking the last big step in his life, towards his career. If I am not with him at this time, then what’s the point? Azad is 9 years now. In another 3 years, he will be a teenager. His childhood won’t come back.”

Ira is Aamir's daughter from his first marriage to Reena Dutta, with whom he also has a son, Junaid. The couple divorced in 2002. Ira made her directorial debut in 2019 with the play Euripides' Medea, starring Hazel Keech. Aamir also has a son, Azad Rao Khan, with his second wife, Kiran Rao, from whom he announced their separation in July.

