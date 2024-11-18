One of the most celebrated films in Indian cinema, Karan Arjun (1995), starring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, is gearing up for a grand re-release on November 22, 2024. Directed by Rakesh Roshan, this blockbuster will mark the biggest worldwide re-release ever for a Hindi film. In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Rakesh Roshan reminisced about working with the two superstars during the making of the film.

A Simpler Time on Set": Roshan on Working with Shah Rukh and Salman

When asked about the difference between working with stars then and now, Rakesh Roshan fondly recalled the simpler times of filmmaking in the 1990s. "You won't believe it," he shared. "I made the entire film in 80-90 days. When we went for outdoor shoots, Shah Rukh’s room was 15 by 15 feet, and Salman’s was the same. Kajol and the others had similar rooms too. There was an ashram nearby, under construction. There were no hotels in that village. I gave them money and asked them to turn it into a hotel. I said, ‘Build a bathroom in every room.’ They said the rooms would become smaller, and I replied, ‘No problem. Just put an AC and a bathroom.’ Shah Rukh and Salman stayed there."

“Like Waking Up Kids”: The Stars’ Morning Routine

On being asked about the difference in acting styles between Shah Rukh and Salman, Roshan noted how their personalities blended seamlessly with their characters: "When we were making the film, it never felt like acting. Shah Rukh behaved exactly like Arjun, and Salman was just like Karan. I would personally wake them up in the mornings. Many times, I would go to their rooms at 6 AM and say, ‘Shah Rukh, wake up.’ It was like waking up children. Salman, on seeing me, would pull a pillow over his face and say, ‘I’m getting ready.’ I would insist, ‘No, no, go to the bathroom and bathe.’ I wouldn’t leave their rooms until they were fully ready."

Speaking of Karan Arjun's re-releasing, Hrithik Roshan has given the voiceover for the re-release trailer. The way he passionately wrote a post on the release of Karan Arjun’s new trailer makes it clear that he’s very excited about it.

