Bollywood's youngest action star, Tiger Shroff who is popular among the masses for his kickass stunt scenes is all set to be back with yet another thriller. The star who was currently shooting for the final schedule of his upcoming film Ganapath in Leh Ladakh has wrapped the schedule today.

The actor took to his social media and shared a picture from the sets of the film in Leh Ladakh. “Just wrapped the most challenging sched of my life...cacan't wait for you guys to see what's coming” ❤️???? ☀️#ganapath

Tiger has shot for a very challenging and interesting schedule in Ladakh which requires a certain kind of physicality and training. Now he will get into the prep for Rambo and then he will get into Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar.

