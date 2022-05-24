comscore

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood's youngest action star, Tiger Shroff who is popular among the masses for his kickass stunt scenes is all set to be back with yet another thriller. The star who was currently shooting for the final schedule of his upcoming film Ganapath in Leh Ladakh has wrapped the schedule today.

The actor took to his social media and shared a picture from the sets of the film in Leh Ladakh. “Just wrapped the most challenging sched of my life...cacan't wait for you guys to see what's coming” ❤️???? ☀️#ganapath

Tiger has shot for a very challenging and interesting schedule in Ladakh which requires a certain kind of physicality and training. Now he will get into the prep for Rambo and then he will get into Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar.

ALSO READ: Disha Patani reviews rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff starrer Heropanti 2, says ‘killed it Tiggyyy’

More Pages: Ganapath - Part 1 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

